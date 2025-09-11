Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher to Make Rehab Start on Saturday

Lowder has missed the entire season.

Sep 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder is set to return to the mound on Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville, according to Brian Giesenschlag of Power Stacks Pod.

"Rhett Lowder is about to start," Giesenschlag said. "He will start his rehab assignment for Louisville Saturday at Toledo."

Lowder has missed the entire 2025 season. He came into spring training dealing with a forearm issue that kept him out for the first month of the season.

In early May, Lowder went on a minor league rehab assignment and made three starts, but in the third start, he left the game with an oblique strain.

It seems unlikely that Lowder will be able to contribute to the big league staff this season, but it's good to get him back out on a mound and facing live hitters again as he is a big part of this team's future.

The Reds selected Lowder with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

