The Reds and White Sox had talks surrounding Luis Robert this offseason.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics outfielder Seth Brown (15) during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Reds and White Sox discussed a trade that would send outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to Cincinnati earlier this offseason.

It's "unlikely" that the Reds and White Sox will revisit the trade because Chicago's asking price remained too high according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer.

Robert Jr. is a talented defensive center fielder with impressive power at the plate. Over five seasons with the White Sox, he has posted a solid .267/.316/.474 slash line, though injuries have limited his availability. He's played more than 100 games played just once in a season.

"When asked about the likelihood of adding any big-league bat to the mix during camp, Reds president Nick Krall said it was “probably not” going to happen," Wittenmyer wrote.

It feels like the Reds roster is pretty much set for now.

