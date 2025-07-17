Report: Cincinnati Reds Veteran Opts Out of Contract to Become Free Agent

Inside The Reds

Wilkerson signed a minor league deal with the Reds in January.

Greg Kuffner

Reds prospects pitcher Aaron Wilkerson throws a pitch in the first inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
Reds prospects pitcher Aaron Wilkerson throws a pitch in the first inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds veteran pitcher Aaron Wilkerson has opted out of his minor league contract, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC2.

The veteran right-hander had a 4.17 ERA over 18 starts with Triple-A Louisville. He had 78 strikeouts with a WHIP of 1.06 in 95 innings.

The 36-year-old made 14 appearances in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2017-2019 and had an ERA of 6.88 during that time.

With Chase Petty and Brian Van Belle ahead of him in Louisville, it's no surprise Wilkerson opted out of his deal and will likely sign with a team who he sees a path to the big leagues.

