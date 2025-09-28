Report: Cincinnati Reds Were Close to Acquiring First Baseman at Trade Deadline
The Cincinnati Reds were looking for bats to help improve their dead around the trade deadline. They acquired Zack Littell, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Miguel Andujar.
They were apparently close to acquiring former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
"The Cincinnati Reds were close to acquiring Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor at the trade deadline before he went to the Seattle Mariners and became instrumental in their resurgence," Nightengale wrote. "Naylor is hitting .299 with nine homers, 33 RBIs and a .831 OPS for the Mariners, and believe it or not, has stolen 19 bases without being caught."
Naylor would have been a rental as he is set to become a free agent this season. Miguel Andujar and Zack Littell, who the Reds both acquired at the deadline, are also set to become free agents.
Naylor would have fit Cincinnati's lineup nicely.
The Reds will face the Brewers in the final game of the regular season on Sunday at 3:10 ET. The Reds need to win or have the Mets lose to clinch a postseason berth.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast