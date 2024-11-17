Inside The Reds

Report: Nick Martinez to Accept Reds Qualifying Offer for $21 Million for 2025 Season

This is good news!

Greg Kuffner

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
David Banks-Imagn Images
Nick Martinez is expected to accept the $21 million qualifying offer from the Reds, according to a report from Francys Romero.

"Nick Martinez is accepting the Reds' qualifying offer of $21.05M, per sources," Romero wrote.

The right-hander was 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 42 games in 2024 for Cincinnati. He was a major bright spot for the Reds last season. Now he's back in the mix with the Reds hoping to make a playoff push in 2025.

Published
