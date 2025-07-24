Inside The Reds

Report: Reds Competing With Multiple Teams For Top Trade Deadline Target

The trade deadline is a week away.

Jul 12, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting his second solo home run of the game during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
After a report came out last night that the Reds and Diamondbacks had mutual interest about a trade that would send Eugenio Suarez to Cincinnati, the talks have seemed to cool down.

Bob Nightengale reported that the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners are the two teams most aggressively pursuing Suarez, but he did note there are still a handful of other teams in pursuit.

The Reds are said to be shopping for a bat that would help boost their lineup, as well as some bullpen help ahead of next Thursday's deadline.

Cincinnati currently sits at 53-50 and 2 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

The Reds start a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in Cincinnati. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

You can see Nightengale's post below:

