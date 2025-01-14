Inside The Reds

Report: Reds Discussions Stalled with Former Angels All-Star Closer Carlos Estévez

Carlos Estevez had a 2.45 ERA over 54 games with the Angels and Phillies last season.

Greg Kuffner

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) pitches in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
There was a report last week that the Reds were interested in All-Star closer Carlos Estévez.

According to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer, there was interest, but it doesn't sound like the veteran will be coming to Cincinnati.

"The sides hadn’t talked in weeks about that with the Reds making it clear Estevez was out of their price range. They hadn’t re-engaged as of Monday," Wittenmyer wrote. "And Estevez, like the other good, veteran back-end guys on the market is looking for multiple years."

Estevez had a 2.45 ERA with 26 saves over 54 games with the Angels and Phillies last season.

The right-hander was an All-Star with the Angels in the 2023 season.

