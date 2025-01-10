Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Interested in All-Star Reliever Carlos Estévez

This would be a solid addition to the Reds' bullpen.

James Rapien

Jun 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Carlos Estévez (53) celebrates after the game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Carlos Estévez (53) celebrates after the game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds are interested in free agent reliever Carlos Estévez according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Blue Jays and Yankees are also interested in the All-Star.

Estévez, 32, is one of the best free agent relievers available. Estévez posted a 3.90 ERA with 31 saves and a plus 27.8% strikeout rate for the Angels in 2023. He was off to an even stronger start last year, posting a 2.38 ERA prior to the trade line. That dipped to 2.57 after the Angels traded him to the Phillies.

If the Reds could land Estévez, it would give them another proven arm in the bullpen.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports.

