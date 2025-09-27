Terry Francona Gives Injury Update on Reds Starting Pitcher Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo left Thursday's game after striking out 12 through 6 1/3 innings with a groin injury.
On Friday, Reds manager Terry Francona provided an update on the left-hander. He said Lodolo is all to clear to throw his bullpen this weekend and didn't feel the need to get it checked out further, according to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard.
Lodolo is 9-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings this season. His previous career high of innings thrown was 115 1/3.
With Friday's win and the Mets loss to the Marlins, they now control their own destiny to make the postseason with just two games remaining.
Their magic number is two to eliminate the New York Mets and one to eliminate the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Reds and Brewers will face off in game two of the series on Saturday at 7:15 ET. Left-hander Andrew Abbott will start on the mound for Cincinnati and Robert Gasser will start for Milwaukee.
The Mets and Marlins play earlier in the day. If the Mets happen to lose, the Reds could be playing for a chance to clinch a playoff berth.
