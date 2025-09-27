Inside The Reds

Terry Francona Gives Injury Update on Reds Starting Pitcher Nick Lodolo

Good news!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo left Thursday's game after striking out 12 through 6 1/3 innings with a groin injury.

On Friday, Reds manager Terry Francona provided an update on the left-hander. He said Lodolo is all to clear to throw his bullpen this weekend and didn't feel the need to get it checked out further, according to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard.

Lodolo is 9-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings this season. His previous career high of innings thrown was 115 1/3.

With Friday's win and the Mets loss to the Marlins, they now control their own destiny to make the postseason with just two games remaining.

Their magic number is two to eliminate the New York Mets and one to eliminate the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Reds and Brewers will face off in game two of the series on Saturday at 7:15 ET. Left-hander Andrew Abbott will start on the mound for Cincinnati and Robert Gasser will start for Milwaukee.

The Mets and Marlins play earlier in the day. If the Mets happen to lose, the Reds could be playing for a chance to clinch a playoff berth.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

