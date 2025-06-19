Inside The Reds

The Office Star Kate Flannery to Toss First Pitch at Louisville Bats Game on Saturday

This is cool.

Greg Kuffner

May 3, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kate Flannery at the Los Angeles Dodgers Dream Foundation Bowling Extravaganza at the Lucky Strikes Lanes at L.A. Live. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
May 3, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kate Flannery at the Los Angeles Dodgers Dream Foundation Bowling Extravaganza at the Lucky Strikes Lanes at L.A. Live. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kate Flannery, also known as "Merdeith" on the show The Office will be at the Louisville Bats game this Saturday and she will throw out the first pitch.

"Hey Louisville, it's Kate Flannery," she said on Instagram. "Meredith from The Office. What's up? This Saturday, June 21st, I am going to be at Louisville Slugger Field for Rabies Awareness Night. Dude, it's going to be great. I am throwing out the first pitch. I will take pictures with you. I'll sign you cast. Maybe I will give you lice."

The Bats host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 7:15 pm ET.

Flannery will do a signing from 6-6:45 and 7:15-8:15.

You can see her full post below on Instagram:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News