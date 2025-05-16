Inside The Reds

Time Change Announced for Friday’s Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians Matchup

The time has been changed due to weather.

Greg Kuffner

May 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Connor Joe (17) catches a fly out hit by Chicago White Sox shortstop Jacob Amaya (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Connor Joe (17) catches a fly out hit by Chicago White Sox shortstop Jacob Amaya (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds announced that Friday's start time against the Cleveland Guardians has been changed to 5:10 ET due to the weather forecast.

Tickets purchased for tonight's game originally slated to start at 6:10 ET are still valid for the game now scheduled to start at 5:10 ET. The gates for the general public will open at 4:10 ET.

Brady Singer will start on the mound for the Reds.

You can see the full announcement below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News