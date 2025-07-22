Two Cincinnati Reds Players Among Top 50 Trade Deadline Candidates
The Cincinnati Reds have lost two straight games and are currently 52-49 and 3 1/2 games out of the National League Wild Card spot.
Kiley McDaniel Jeff Passan from ESPN.com ranked their top 50 trade deadline candidates and two Reds pitchers were listed.
Starting pitcher Nick Martinez was ranked 40th and closer Emilio Pagan was ranked 45th.
Martinez, 34, who signed a qualifying offer with the Reds in the offseason is struggling this season. The right-hander is 8-9 with a 4.73 ERA. However, he would give a team lots of flexibility with his ability to come out of the bullpen or start. It would seem smart for the Reds to try to get something back from him.
Pagan, 34, is having one of the best seasons of his career. The right-hander has a 2.83 ERA, a WHIP of 0.94, and a career-high 21 saves in 42 games for Cincinnati this season. Pagan only pitched in 38 games all of last season for the Reds. He would be a fit in the backend of a bullpen for any contender. However, like Martinez, he is on an expiring contract which would limit the return for him.
You can see ESPN's full list here.
