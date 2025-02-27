Veteran Pitcher Nick Martinez Bet on Himself—and the Reds Did Too
After completing the 2017 campaign with the Texas Rangers and posting back-to-back seasons with an ERA over five, Martinez was forced to make a decision. He went to Japan to try and revitalize his career.
"I kind of got this label as a 'depth pitcher' here in the States," Martinez said in an interview with WCPO's Marshall Kramsky. "I knew in myself that I was more than that."
While overseas for five seasons, Martinez pitched overseas for five seasons, posting a 2.93 ERA in 75 games.
Major League teams took notice, and he signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres, pitching in 47 games, making 10 starts, and recording a 3.47 ERA in 2022.
"Man, it was great. I went into that last season accepting that I could be in Japan for the rest of my career," he said. "There's really nothing wrong with that. You can make a really good living out there, and man, they're so passionate about baseball... Getting the call back was relieving, a little bit, and exciting at the same time."
However, Martinez made just 10 starts that season and wanted the opportunity to start more regularly.
In November 2023, Martinez and the Reds agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal.
Martinez got his wish, appearing in 46 games for the Reds and starting 16 of them.
In September, Martinez was named National League Pitcher of the Month. He threw 32 2/3 innings with a 0.83 ERA, posted a 0.674 WHIP, struck out 30 batters, and held opponents to a .161 batting average.
After one of the best seasons of his career, Martinez accepted the Reds' qualifying offer and looks like a shoo-in to make the 2025 starting rotation out of camp.
Martinez bet on himself... and it paid off.
You can watch Nick Martinez's full interview with Marshall Kramsky below:
