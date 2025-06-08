Inside The Reds

Watch and Listen to Matt McLain's Go Ahead Home Run as Heard on All Broadcasts

The Reds swept the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 8, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds swept the Arizona Diamondbacks and infielder Matt McLain hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Reds their first lead of the game.

McLain's home run was his seventh on the season and one of his biggest hits of the season.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jose Trevino also hit home runs on Sunday. The win moves Cincinanti to 33-33 before they head to Cleveland for a three-game series starting on Monday.

Watch and listen to McLain's home run as heard on Reds and Diamondbacks television and radio below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

