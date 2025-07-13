Inside The Reds

Watch and Listen to Noelvi Marte's Walk-Off Winner As Heard on All Broadcasts

What a win!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 11, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 11, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Reds were down to their last three outs on Saturday afternoon, but they rallied to beat the Rockies in the ninth 4-3.

After Spencer Steer singled to lead off the inning, Will Benson followed with an RBI triple off the wall. Jake Fraley walked before Noelvi Marte hit a ground ball to second base that the fielder couldn't handle to score the winning run.

The win improved the Reds to 49-47 on the season with one game left before the All-Star break.

Watch and listen to Marte's walk-off below:

Published
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

