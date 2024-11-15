Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Infielder Noelvi Marte Goes Deep in Dominican Winter League Game

It was Marte's first home run in the Dominican Winter League.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) singles in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte went 2-2 with a home run and a walk on Thursday in the Dominican Winter League.

The home run was the first of his career in the DWL. Marte has played in three games in the DWL thus far and is 2-7 with two walks.

The 23-year-old struggled in 2024 with an OPS of just .549 over 66 games.

Watch Marte's towering home run below:

