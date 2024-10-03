Inside The Reds

Watch: Former Reds Pitcher Sam LeCure Shares Awesome Story About Pete Rose

LeCure pitched for the Reds for six seasons.

Greg Kuffner

As word spread of the death of former Cincinnati Reds player/manager, Pete Rose at 83, many came downtown to pay their respects at the statue of Rose sliding into home at the entrance of Great American Ballpark, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. The statue was installed in 2017. Rose died at his home in Nevada, Sept. 30, 2024.
As word spread of the death of former Cincinnati Reds player/manager, Pete Rose at 83, many came downtown to pay their respects at the statue of Rose sliding into home at the entrance of Great American Ballpark, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. The statue was installed in 2017. Rose died at his home in Nevada, Sept. 30, 2024. / Liz Dufour/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose passed away this week at the age of 83.

Former Reds pitcher Sam LeCure shared a story about Rose wishing him luck before his first professional start.

LeCure pitched for the Reds for six seasons.

Watch the full clip below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News