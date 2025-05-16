Watch: Jim Day Provides Encouraging Update on Cincinnati Reds Starter Hunter Greene
Earlier this month, the Cincinnati Reds placed Hunter Greene on the injured list with a right groin strain. His MRI showed a grade one strain.
Jim Day provided an encouraging update on the Reds' flamethrower on Friday night.
"Today, he did a little combo action," Jim Day said on the broadcast. "It was throwing off of flat ground and then he got on the mound and in the bullpen and threw a little bit there. I talked to him afterwards and he labeled it smooth."
"The next steps will be a good one. On Sunday, he's going to throw a full bullpen. If that goes well, next time out could be a start," Day continued.
You can watch the full update below:
