Inside The Reds

Watch: Ken Griffey Jr. Has Hilarious Interaction With Ichiro Suzuki After Hall of Fame News

This is hilarious! Griffey was congratulating Suzuki for getting into the Hall of Fame.

Greg Kuffner

JUNE 26, 2000: Ken Griffey Jr. watches his ball fly over the fence for a 2-run home run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday at Cinergy Field. Text 2000 06 26 08 02 Reds Sports Nikon Digital Image The Cincinnati Reds Ken Griffey Jr Watches His Ball Fly Over The Fence For A 2 Run Homerun Bringing In Teammate Dmitre Young In The 1st Inning Against The St Louis Cardinals Monday At Cinergy Field Jeff Swinger Cincinnati Enquirer Js
JUNE 26, 2000: Ken Griffey Jr. watches his ball fly over the fence for a 2-run home run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday at Cinergy Field. Text 2000 06 26 08 02 Reds Sports Nikon Digital Image The Cincinnati Reds Ken Griffey Jr Watches His Ball Fly Over The Fence For A 2 Run Homerun Bringing In Teammate Dmitre Young In The 1st Inning Against The St Louis Cardinals Monday At Cinergy Field Jeff Swinger Cincinnati Enquirer Js / Jeff Swinger via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

A hilarious moment broke out on Tuesday when Ken Griffey Jr. was congratulating Ichiro Suzuki for being elected into The National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Congratulations Ichiro," Griffey Jr. said. "Truly deserved, I am happy...It is an honor, I can't wait to see you. But just one thing, you're bringing the Sake because that is what rookies have to do and you're now a rookie for the first time in 25 years."

Ichiro responded by thanking Griffey Jr. by his given first name.

“George, thank you very much," Ichiro said.

Griffey Jr.'s full name is George Kenneth Griffey Jr.

Watch the full clip below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News