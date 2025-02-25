Inside The Reds

Watch: MLB Analysts Call Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz a "Generational Talent"

De La Cruz hit two home runs in his first two at-bats of spring training on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits the ball in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits the ball in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Reds' superstar Elly De La Cruz hit two home runs in his first two at-bats of spring training on Saturday afternoon.

After his huge game, two MLB analysts had big things to say about the Reds' shortstop.

"Elly De La Cruz is a generational talent," MLB Network's Matt Vasgersian said. "To be able to switch hit is one thing, but to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in the same day, I don't care whether it's the Grapefruit or Cactus League, the skillset amazes me."

De La Cruz finished eighth in the National League MVP voting in 2024.

"Elly De La Cruz is the most electric player in the sport," Harold Reynolds said. His skill set is electric. You can't take your eyes off him."

Watch the full clip below:

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

