Watch: New Reds Pitcher Brady Singer Paid Off Parents' Debt After Being Drafted

Singer was traded to the Reds on Friday.

Sep 27, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Reds traded for starting pitcher Brady Singer on Friday night.

In 2018, after Singer was drafted in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft, he surprised his parents on Christmas by paying off all their debt.

"Thank you for everything you've done to help me reach my dreams," Singer's letter said. "There's absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will." 

Watch Singer's parents read the letter in the video below.

