Watch: One-on-One Interview with Matt McLain's Dad Mike McLain

Mike McLain is the father of Reds' second baseman Matt McLain

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) runs towards third after advancing from first to third on a Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) base hit in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) runs towards third after advancing from first to third on a Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) base hit in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
In Episode 18 of Queen City Reds, I sit down with Mike McLain, the father of Reds second baseman Matt McLain.

We discussed what it was like raising three athletic boys growing up, talked about what it was like to see Matt get drafted twice, what it's like as a parent to see your kid struggle, what it was like when he made his Major League Debut, how cool it was to watch Matt and Sean play in the Arizona Fall League together. and so much more.

