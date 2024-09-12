Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Ace Hunter Greene Takes Major Step Forward in Recovery

Greene is hopeful to pitch again this season.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Hunter Greene threw 25 pitches of live batting practice before the game on Wednesday. It was Greene's first time throwing off of a mound in a semi-competitive situation in a month.

The next step is for Greene to throw two innings of live batting practice on Saturday in Minnesota. If all goes well, there is a chance Greene could make a start for the Reds against the Pirates at home.

Watch Jim Day give the full update below:

