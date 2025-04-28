Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Honor the Late Walt Jocketty Before Monday's Matchup vs Cardinals

RIP.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 20, 2023; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Reds owner Bob Castellini walks with Walt Jocketty and general manager Nick Krall after workouts at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK
Feb 20, 2023; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Reds owner Bob Castellini walks with Walt Jocketty and general manager Nick Krall after workouts at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK / The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Cincinnati Reds General Manager Walt Jocketty passed away this past weekend. He was 74 years old.

Before Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Reds honored Jocketty with a tribute video.

He joined the Reds in 2008 and was named general manager a few months later. Jocketty won Sporting News Executive of the Year in 2010 after helping the Reds make the postseason for the first time in 15 years.

Jocketty won nine National League Central titles as a General Manager. He won two National League pennants and was a three-time MLB Executive of the Year.

You can watch the tribute video below:

Greg Kuffner
