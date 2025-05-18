Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Manager Provides Key Injury Update on Gavin Lux

Lux was scratched from the lineup on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

May 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Gavin Lux (2) runs to third on a double hit by first baseman Spencer Steer (not pictured) in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Gavin Lux (2) runs to third on a double hit by first baseman Spencer Steer (not pictured) in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Gavin Lux was scratched from the lineup before Saturday's 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Manager Terry Francona provided an encouraging update on him after the game.

"He just has back spasms," Francona said. "He was actually politicking to pinch-hit (on Saturday). I think he will play tomorrow (Sunday). We will have someone ready, but I think he will be okay to play."

This is good news as Lux has been one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup through the first 47 games of the season.

The left-hander is slashing .297/.386/.407 with 13 extra-base hits.

The Reds and Guardians will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 ET.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News