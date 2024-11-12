Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Matt McLain Homers Twice in Arizona Fall League Game

McLain hit his 3rd and 4th home run of the fall on Monday.

Greg Kuffner

Matt McLain wears a Viking helmet after hitting a grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 21.
Matt McLain wears a Viking helmet after hitting a grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 21. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Matt McLain started at second base on Monday and homered in his first two at-bats for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

In the first inning, McLain hit a two-run homer to center. Then, in the third, he crushed another to center, his second of the day. The home runs were his third and fourth of the fall.

Watch both of McLain's home runs below.

