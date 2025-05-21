Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Outfielder Will Benson Talks Growth, Eric Davis Mentorship, and More on MLB Network

Benson was named National League Player of the Week last week.

Greg Kuffner

May 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a three-run home run in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a three-run home run in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson joined MLB Network on Tuesday to discuss learning from Eric Davis, the evolution of his batting stance, and much more.

MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds showed Benson a clip from back when he was in high school, where his hands were lower, similar to how they are now, and asked him why it took him 10 years for him to get back into that position.

"Man, that's an excellent question," Benson said, laughing. "I wish I had seen that video a while ago. A lot of it is just trying to search and find things. I guess I was searching in the wrong places."

A big reason why Benson changed where he holds his hands in his batting stance is due to what Eric Davis suggested in spring training.

"God bless ED, man," Benson continued. "Great guy to have around. We were in a backfield during spring training and he said hey man, you're looking a little stiff up there. I just played with it and tried it and got looser and started to feel it."

You can listen to Benson's full interview with MLB Network below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News