Watch: Reds Outfielder Will Benson Talks Growth, Eric Davis Mentorship, and More on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson joined MLB Network on Tuesday to discuss learning from Eric Davis, the evolution of his batting stance, and much more.
MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds showed Benson a clip from back when he was in high school, where his hands were lower, similar to how they are now, and asked him why it took him 10 years for him to get back into that position.
"Man, that's an excellent question," Benson said, laughing. "I wish I had seen that video a while ago. A lot of it is just trying to search and find things. I guess I was searching in the wrong places."
A big reason why Benson changed where he holds his hands in his batting stance is due to what Eric Davis suggested in spring training.
"God bless ED, man," Benson continued. "Great guy to have around. We were in a backfield during spring training and he said hey man, you're looking a little stiff up there. I just played with it and tried it and got looser and started to feel it."
You can listen to Benson's full interview with MLB Network below:
