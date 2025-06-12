Watch: Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Earning National Recognition with Strong Showing
On Tuesday, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott threw a complete game shutout in a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
The left-hander gave up just three hits, walked a batter, and struck out five. He lowered his season ERA to 1.87 and is second in Major League Baseball with a hard-hit percentage of just 30.6 against him.
MLB Network broke down Abbott's strong start against the Guardians.
"Just a fantastic job by everyone," MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa said. "Him and Tyler Stephenson were on it. He is going elevated heater, he is going changup down and away, and he's tunneling off that elevated heater with that nasty breaking ball."
You can watch the full breakdown below:
