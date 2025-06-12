Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Earning National Recognition with Strong Showing

Abbott tossed a complete game shutout on Tuesday.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Tuesday, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott threw a complete game shutout in a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

The left-hander gave up just three hits, walked a batter, and struck out five. He lowered his season ERA to 1.87 and is second in Major League Baseball with a hard-hit percentage of just 30.6 against him.

MLB Network broke down Abbott's strong start against the Guardians.

"Just a fantastic job by everyone," MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa said. "Him and Tyler Stephenson were on it. He is going elevated heater, he is going changup down and away, and he's tunneling off that elevated heater with that nasty breaking ball."

You can watch the full breakdown below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

