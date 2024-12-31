Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Reliever Tejay Antone Resumes Throwing After Tommy John Surgery

Antone pitched in four games for the Reds in 2024 before having Tommy John Surgery.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) exits the game after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) exits the game after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Reds relief pitcher Tejay Antone has resumed throwing after having Tommy John surgery last season.

"First day throwing in the books," Antone wrote on Instagram. "Here we go!"

Antone pitched just four games for the Reds in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He resumed throwing on November 18th.

Antone will continue to rehab in hopes of pitching again in 2025.

Watch Antone's Instagram post below:

