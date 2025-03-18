Watch: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns Leaning on Rhett Lowder to Show Him the Ropes
After being drafted with the second overall pick by the Reds in the 2024 MLB Draft, Chase Burns is getting a taste of his first spring training with the organization. As any 22-year-old would, Burns is feeling all of the emotions.
"A lot of different emotions," Burns told MLB Network. "I've been nervous and excited just to be around these big leaguers. Getting to learn from them and seeing their routines, it's really cool."
Although Burns and Rhett Lowder were never teammates at Wake Forest, the two have become close and Lowder is someone Burns can talk to about what he can expect in his first full season of professional baseball.
"I love competition. I love messing with Rhett Lowder. I always tell him about his strikeout record that I broke, so hopefully, I can get to the bigs faster than him. It is a goal of mine to have a guy like that for me to lean on, and ask questions. He's been really cool, and I hope to follow his path.
Burns appeared in just one spring training game for the Reds, striking out three of the four batters he faced.
Watch the full interview with MLB Network below:
