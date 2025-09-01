Watch Sal Stewart's First Big League Hit on Reds and Blue Jays TV and Radio
In the second inning of Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sal Stewart stepped up to the plate for the first time in Major League Baseball and poked a single over the shortstop's head.
Stewart became the first Reds player to get a hit in his first career plate appearance since Alejo Lopez in June of 2021.
Stewart was called up before Monday's game and started at first base.
Stewart finished his Triple-A campaign slashing .315/.394/.629 with 10 home runs and 15 doubles in 38 games. In 80 games in Double-A, Stewart hit 10 home runs and 19 doubles in 80 games.
You can watch and listen to his first career Major League hit as heard on Reds and Blue Jays television and radio below:
