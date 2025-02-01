Inside The Reds

'We've Got to Play for This Guy' - Nick Martinez's Wife on Reds Manager Terry Francona

Martinez accepted the Reds' qualifying offer for the 2025 season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In November, Nick Martinez accepted the Reds' qualifying offer for $21 million for the 2025 season.

On Thursday, Martinez joined MLB Network Radio and had high praise for new manager Terry Francona.

"When the Red Sox Netflix documentary came out, my wife and I watched it," Martinez said. "As we were deciding whether to accept the qualifying offer or not, my wife just kept on saying, we've got to play for this guy. He seems like a great guy to play for."

The 34-year-old was everything the Reds could have hoped for in his first season with the team, pitching is 42 games, 16 of them starts, with a 3.10 ERA.

In September, Martinez was named named National League Pitcher of the Month for September. Martinez threw 32 2/3 innings with an ERA of 0.83, a WHIP of 0.674, 30 strikeouts, and held opponents to a . 161 batting average in September.

Martinez should be a key contributor to a deep Reds' pitching staff in 2025.

Watch the full clip below:

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

