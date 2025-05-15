White Sox Stun Reds for First Road Series Victory, Terry Francona and Others React
The Reds fell for the ninth time in their last 11 games on Wednesday night in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park.
The fans packed the stand for Pete Rose Night, but they didn't have a lot to be excited about.
The Reds' offense continues to struggle and they're just 4-18 when scoring three runs or fewer. They had nine hits on the night, including six extra-base hits, but went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
"I think your approach definitely matters," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "There are times when you need it to be really good. There are a lot of times where you're not all that great with runners in scoring position, but if you have a lot of opportunities, it kind of gets glossed over."
Starting pitcher Nick Lodolo wasn't at his best on Wednesday, but he kept them in the game, allowing just three runs in 5 1/3 innings.
"Looking back at it, I could have attacked a little bit different," Lodolo said. "There was nothing that was crazy that was not working on working. I think I could have just attacked guys a little bit different than I did."
The Reds will look to avoid the sweep on Thursday at 12:40 ET.
You can watch Francona and Lodolo's full interviews below.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast