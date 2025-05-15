White Sox Stun Reds for First Road Series Victory, Terry Francona and Others React

Inside The Reds

The Reds are 20-24 this season.

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) returns to the dugout after checking on center fielder TJ Friedl (29) in the third inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The score was 0-0 after three innings.
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) returns to the dugout after checking on center fielder TJ Friedl (29) in the third inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The score was 0-0 after three innings.
In this story:

The Reds fell for the ninth time in their last 11 games on Wednesday night in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park.

The fans packed the stand for Pete Rose Night, but they didn't have a lot to be excited about.

The Reds' offense continues to struggle and they're just 4-18 when scoring three runs or fewer. They had nine hits on the night, including six extra-base hits, but went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

"I think your approach definitely matters," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "There are times when you need it to be really good. There are a lot of times where you're not all that great with runners in scoring position, but if you have a lot of opportunities, it kind of gets glossed over."

Starting pitcher Nick Lodolo wasn't at his best on Wednesday, but he kept them in the game, allowing just three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

"Looking back at it, I could have attacked a little bit different," Lodolo said. "There was nothing that was crazy that was not working on working. I think I could have just attacked guys a little bit different than I did."

The Reds will look to avoid the sweep on Thursday at 12:40 ET.

You can watch Francona and Lodolo's full interviews below.

