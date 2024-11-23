Why Trade Jonathan India Now? Reds Front Office Opens Up About Trade for Brady Singer
The Reds traded Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to the Royals for Brady Singer on Friday night.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke with Mark Sheldon of MLB.com about the deal.
“We’ve talked to [the Royals] since probably a little bit before the GM Meetings, just to get an idea," Krall said. "We knew that they had interest in Jonathan, and we had interest in adding another starter."
Singer has started 115 games for the Royals over the past four years. He posted a 4.28 ERA in his five seasons with Kansas City.
The Reds bolstered their pitching staff this week by securing Nick Martinez, who accepted the team's qualifying offer, and completing a trade for Singer today.
“Last year, we had 16 pitchers on our staff that started games," Krall said. "Getting someone with some durability and some longevity that’s had quality in the big leagues that we feel can shore up the rotation. Those two guys have a chance to really add impact and length to our team.”
Singer has posted a 3.92 ERA in 381 1/3 innings at home. Meanwhile, he has an ERA of 4.74 in 304 innings away from Kauffman Stadium.
The veteran isn't worried about pitching in the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.
“I obviously know about it," Singer said. "I know I am going from one of the biggest ballparks to a little bit smaller. I’ll just go out there and trust my stuff and do what I can to get outs and give our team a chance to win.”
India hit .253 over four seasons with the Reds. He had his best season in 2021 when he won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
“I talked to Jonathan. He was in Italy with his family on vacation, so it was a little tough to get a hold of him," Krall said. "I just thanked him for everything he did for this organization and what he did for this clubhouse. He was good. He’s a professional. He’s a tremendous individual."
You can read Sheldon's full article on the trade here.
