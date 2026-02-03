Nick Krall Shares Updated Position Plans With Eugenio Suárez Now in the Mix

One of the first questions that Reds fans had after the Eugenio Suarez signing was, "Where is he going to play?"

Krall talked about their plans for certain guys now that Suarez is in the mix.

"I think first off, we're gonna go into spring training and let some guys get some acclimation to some positions," Krall said. "You know, Hayes, obviously, gold glove third baseman, and he's a top-notch defender at third, and he's gotten better offensively when he came over here, so we think that he's got some room to run. He's going to be mostly at third base, though, and then we've got Geno, who's gonna get reps at first, third, and DH."

"Sal's gonna get reps at first, third, second, and DH. Spence is going to get reps at first, second, left, and right. So I think you're going to be able to piece everything together, but it's going to be some guys are going to get some reps at different positions, and we'll see how it goes in spring training."

Having Steer and Stewart both able to play second base would give the Reds a lot of options to mix and match the lineup on a daily basis.

Also, Stewart and Geno both being options as third base will give the Reds the option to have a more offensive-focused lineup on certain days and provide Hayes with more days off.

Spring Training is about a week away, and it'll be interesting to see how guys look in different positions.

