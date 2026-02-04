Eugenio Suárez Gets Unexpected Welcome From New Reds Teammate
In this story:
Eugenio Suarez spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds.
When asked which teammates he’s heard from so far, Suárez shared an unexpected welcome that stood out.
“I got a text from Emilio Pagán. I never played with him before, but he reached out and welcomed me right away. He sent really good words, and that means a lot. When your teammates want you here and are happy for you, it means a lot. I also got texts from Elly and Emilio, and I always talk with other guys like Tomás Vera and Fred Benavides.”
Pagan has been a fantastic addition to the Reds' clubhouse and he has embraced the city of Cincinnati in every way possible.
It’s a pretty cool gesture to be one of the first teammates to reach out and welcome someone when you’ve never even shared a clubhouse before. The Reds are lucky to have a presence and leader like Pagán in that room.
