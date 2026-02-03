MLB Insider Has High Praise for Reds Following Eugenio Suárez Signing

The Reds shocked the fan base on Sunday night when they agreed to terms with Eugenio Suarez on a one-year deal.

On Monday, MLB insider and former New York Mets General Manager Steve Phillips had high praise for the Reds.

"This is a real good signing for the Reds," Phillips said on MLB Network Radio. "They needed more offense. They needed more thunder. They needed a veteran...For Terry Francona, for the Cincinnati Reds, this is a really good signing."

Since 2022, Suarez is just one of seven hitters in the entire league with 400 or more RBI,according to Just Baseball Media.

Elly De La Cruz led Cincinnati with 22 home runs in 2025. Suarez had more than double that with 49 and that is with playing in a pitcher's park in Seattle for the whole second half of the season.

Phillips is spot on. Suarez is exactly the kind of bat that Cincinnati needed to be a legit contender heading into the 2026 season.

You can watch the full clip below:

Eugenio Suárez is reportedly heading back to the Queen City@Reds | 🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/QO9iTON18S — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 2, 2026

