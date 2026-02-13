Nick Krall Sheds Light on Reds Ownership Change and Impact on Front Office
Headlines whirled late Thursday night that the Cincinnati Reds had changed the top of the organizational chart, moving Bob Castellini to the role of chairman and Phil Castellini to the role of president. If you ask Nick Krall, there’s no change in how he operates.
"I deal with Bob and Phill every day,” Krall told reporters in Goodyear. “Nothing has changed.”
The Reds began this transition of power back in 2024. Much to the chagrin of someone who might enjoy a good corporate drama, this is the outcome the team set forward a little under two years ago and has not wavered from since.
Even with the confirmation in succession, Krall points out that there has been no difference in how decisions are made, from his point of view.
"When there's a large decision, we're all going to talk about it. I'll talk about it with Brad Meador, Tito, Phil, Bob, and Doug Healy just to make sure all of our ducks are in a row.”
Doug Healy was announced as the Reds COO and CFO in 2024 when they made the plan to promote Phil public.
Even as the change is made official, Krall confirms that Bob Castellini has still been very involved on the baseball side of things while Phil has remained focused on the business side.
"He has been all on the business side to this point. I've gone almost directly to Bob up until probably this offseason. For the most part, he has been on the business side most of the time.”
While the headlines point to there being a change, that is not the way it seems to have felt inside the offices of Great American Ballpark this offseason.
