Reds Ownership Made Important Decision That Was Key to Signing Eugenio Suarez
In this story:
On Tuesday afternoon. Eugenio Suarez and Nick Krall spoke to the media. One thing that stood out to me about the Reds' signing of Suarez is that ownership decided to exceed their initial budget.
Going off the numbers they spoke about early in the offseason, it appeared the Reds only had about $3 to $4 million more to spend. However, they signed Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal.
Krall spoke about that with the media on Tuesday.
"We went to ownership last week, and I talked to Bob and Phil, and, you know, we said this is probably where it's going to go and what we're going to need that would be above and beyond our budget," Krall said. "And they approved it. We were excited to be able to do that and go get it."
Suarez also spoke about what it meant to him that ownership was willing to go over their budget to sign him.
"Nick Krall just told us that ownership agreed to kind of go above and beyond what their role was going to be to make this deal happen," Suarez said. "It means a lot. They were the team who asked for me every time. You know, almost all the off-season, and we put everything together."
The Reds needed to address the bullpen, their position player depth, and needed a power bat to plug in the middle of the order. They've accomplished all three of those things this offseason.
The Suarez deal means the front office and ownership are both willing to be aggressive and they're ready to win now.
