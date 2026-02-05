Reds Free Agent Target Miguel Andujar Signing With NL Contender
In this story:
Former Cincinnati Reds infielder/outfielder is headed to the San Diego Padres, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
The deal is for one year and $4 million and has a mutual option for 2027.
After coming over to the Reds at last year's MLB trade deadline, Andujar was terrific, when healthy, slashing .359/.400/.544 with 11 extra-base hits in just 34 games.
Throughout his career, the 30-year-old has been known as a player who rakes against left-handed pitching, slashing .297/.332/.475 with 104 extra-base hits, including 36 home runs.
Before the Reds signed Eugenio Suarez earlier this week, it felt like Andujar could be a target that they would pursue.
Andujar has played for the New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Reds over his nine-year MLB career.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke to the media on Tuesday and hinted that the Reds roster is pretty much set going into Spring Training.
"This is where we are barring an unforeseen circumstance," Krall said.
You can see Heyman's full post below:
