Reds Free Agent Target Miguel Andujar Signing With NL Contender

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder/outfielder is headed to the San Diego Padres, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The deal is for one year and $4 million and has a mutual option for 2027.

After coming over to the Reds at last year's MLB trade deadline, Andujar was terrific, when healthy, slashing .359/.400/.544 with 11 extra-base hits in just 34 games.

Throughout his career, the 30-year-old has been known as a player who rakes against left-handed pitching, slashing .297/.332/.475 with 104 extra-base hits, including 36 home runs.

Before the Reds signed Eugenio Suarez earlier this week, it felt like Andujar could be a target that they would pursue.

Andujar has played for the New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Reds over his nine-year MLB career.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke to the media on Tuesday and hinted that the Reds roster is pretty much set going into Spring Training.

"This is where we are barring an unforeseen circumstance," Krall said.

You can see Heyman's full post below:

Miguel Andujar to Padres @nypostsports — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



