Cincinnati Reds Sign Veteran Infielder to Minor League Deal
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds are signing Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league deal, according to Mark Feinsand and Mark Sheldon.
Lowe, 30, played in 153 games last season with the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox. The veteran first baseman slashed .228/.307/.381 with 44 extra-base hits.
In August, the Nationals designated Lowe for assignment and he signed with the Red Sox, where he played much better.
In 34 games with Boston, Lowe slashed .280/.370/.420 with 9 extra-base hits.
Lowe previously spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers. He was drafted by the Rays in the 13th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State University.
While he had a down year last season, the veteran has always been someone who can get on base. Prior to 2024, he had three straight seasons with an on-base percentage above .358, and he's had three straight seasons of a walk rate above 10%. Also, before 2025, Lowe's OPS has been .749 or above in each of his first six seasons.
This is a low-risk deal that has some potential to pay off.
While it feels like it's a long shot that Lowe would make the Opening Day roster, he is good depth to have in the organization.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.