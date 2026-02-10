Boston Red Sox Announce Opening Day Starter Against Cincinnati Reds

The Boston Red Sox have announced their Opening Day starter for their matchup against the Cincinnati Reds on March 26 at Great American Ball Park.

It'll be two-time All-Star, left-hander Garrett Crochet.

The 26-year-old was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Red Sox last offseason. He had the best season of his career in 2025 with an ERA of 2.59 in 32 starts. He struck out a league-leading 255 batters in 205 1/3 innings, which also led the league.

Crochet finished second in the American League Cy Young voting to Tarik Skubal.

Who Will Start for the Reds?

Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) guestures in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Reds and manager Terry Francona have yet to announce an Opening Day starter. However, an educated guess would lead you to believe it will be Hunter Greene, barring any injuries.

Greene made just 19 starts last season, but was dominant when healthy. The right-hander has a 2.76 ERA with 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings.

Health has always been Greene's main concern. In 2024, he tossed 150 1/3 innings, which is his career high.

Greene spoke with the media on Monday about how he can stay healthy throughout the season.

“Continuing to try to bulletproof my body, that’s all I can do,” Greene told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “Bodies move differently. No one is really producing the output that I put out. (Tarik) Skubal and some other guys throw hard. Nobody has really done what the numbers have shown. Everyone is different. All I can do is control what I can control, continue to work hard and put my best foot forward.”

Other candidates include Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo.

The Reds and Red Sox will face off on Thursday, March 26, at 4:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



