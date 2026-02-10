Boston Red Sox Announce Opening Day Starter Against Cincinnati Reds
The Boston Red Sox have announced their Opening Day starter for their matchup against the Cincinnati Reds on March 26 at Great American Ball Park.
It'll be two-time All-Star, left-hander Garrett Crochet.
The 26-year-old was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Red Sox last offseason. He had the best season of his career in 2025 with an ERA of 2.59 in 32 starts. He struck out a league-leading 255 batters in 205 1/3 innings, which also led the league.
Crochet finished second in the American League Cy Young voting to Tarik Skubal.
Who Will Start for the Reds?
The Reds and manager Terry Francona have yet to announce an Opening Day starter. However, an educated guess would lead you to believe it will be Hunter Greene, barring any injuries.
Greene made just 19 starts last season, but was dominant when healthy. The right-hander has a 2.76 ERA with 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings.
Health has always been Greene's main concern. In 2024, he tossed 150 1/3 innings, which is his career high.
Greene spoke with the media on Monday about how he can stay healthy throughout the season.
“Continuing to try to bulletproof my body, that’s all I can do,” Greene told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “Bodies move differently. No one is really producing the output that I put out. (Tarik) Skubal and some other guys throw hard. Nobody has really done what the numbers have shown. Everyone is different. All I can do is control what I can control, continue to work hard and put my best foot forward.”
Other candidates include Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo.
The Reds and Red Sox will face off on Thursday, March 26, at 4:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.
