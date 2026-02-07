Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Signs With Atlanta Braves
Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Kyle Farmer signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves with an invite to Spring Training.
Farmer, 35, played with the Reds from 2019 to 2022, slashing .255/.311/.397 with 39 home runs in 421 games. In November of 2022, the Reds traded Farmer to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Casey Legumina.
Farmer spent two years with Minnesota before playing last season with the Colorado Rockies. In 2025, he slashed .227/.280/.365 with 22 extra-base hits in 97 games for Colorado.
The veteran infielder was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia. He made his MLB debut on July 30, 2017, and went 1-1 with two RBI against the San Francisco Giants.
Farmer will look to make the Braves as a backup infielder out of Spring Training. He played all over the field last season, seeing time at first base, second base, third base, and shortstop.
