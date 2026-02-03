Reds Make Eugenio Suarez Signing Official, Cut Catcher to Make Room on Roster

The Cincinnati Reds made the signing of Eugenio Suarez official on Tuesday afternoon. It's a one-year deal for $15 million with a mutual option for the 2027 season.

In a corresponding move, the Reds have designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment.

The Reds claimed catcher Ben Rortvedt off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this offseason.

There is a chance Rortvedt could go unclaimed and be assigned to Triple-A Louisville. However, backup catchers are usually high in demand so I would guess he gets claimed.

The former second-round pick appeared in 18 games for the Dodgers in the 2025 season, slashing .224/309/.327 with three extra-base hits.

Saurez has been one of Major League Baseball's best sluggers dating back to the 2022 season. Since 2022, he is just one of seven hitters in the entire league with 400 or more RBI,according to Just Baseball Media.

The Reds desperately needed power in their lineup and Suarez gives them just that, coming off of a season where he slugged 49 home runs between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners.

You can see the team's full post below:

The #Reds today signed IF Eugenio Suárez to a one-year Major League contract with a mutual option for 2027 and designated for assignment C Ben Rortvedt. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 3, 2026

