Report: Eugenio Suarez Turned Down Bigger Offer, Picked Reds Over Another NL Central Team

The Reds signed 2025 All-Star and former fan-favorite Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal on Sunday night.

The deal gives Cincinnati the power bat that they desperately needed heading into the 2025 season.

The Reds reportedly weren't the only National League Central Division team trying to sign Suarez.

According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Alex Stumpf, the Pittsburgh Pirates offered the same AAV per year as what he signed with the Reds for and were even willing to go higher.

Suarez hit 49 home runs and slashed .228/.298/.526. with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners last season.

He's always loved Cincinnati.

“Cincinnati, they gave a lot to me and my family. I still have a part of my heart in Cincinnati," Suarez told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard last season. "They were the team to give me the opportunity to stay in the big leagues and the contract and be who I am right now.”

It's pretty cool to see Suarez sign with the Reds for the same amount and possibly even less than the Pirates were willing to offer.

You can see Stumpf's full post below:

Pirates offered the same AAV for Suarez as what he signed for with the Reds (and were willing to go higher), according to a source. Sounds like Suarez chose a more favorable ballpark and familiarity with Cincy for a prove-it deal — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) February 1, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



