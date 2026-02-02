Report: Eugenio Suarez Turned Down Bigger Offer, Picked Reds Over Another NL Central Team
The Reds signed 2025 All-Star and former fan-favorite Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal on Sunday night.
The deal gives Cincinnati the power bat that they desperately needed heading into the 2025 season.
The Reds reportedly weren't the only National League Central Division team trying to sign Suarez.
According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Alex Stumpf, the Pittsburgh Pirates offered the same AAV per year as what he signed with the Reds for and were even willing to go higher.
Suarez hit 49 home runs and slashed .228/.298/.526. with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners last season.
He's always loved Cincinnati.
“Cincinnati, they gave a lot to me and my family. I still have a part of my heart in Cincinnati," Suarez told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard last season. "They were the team to give me the opportunity to stay in the big leagues and the contract and be who I am right now.”
It's pretty cool to see Suarez sign with the Reds for the same amount and possibly even less than the Pirates were willing to offer.
You can see Stumpf's full post below:
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.