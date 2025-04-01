Reds' Superstar Elly De La Cruz Hits Two Home Runs in First Game Using Torpedo Bat
The "torpedo" bat has been all the buzz this week after some players on the New York Yankees used it when they scored 20 runs and hit nine home runs against the Brewers.
The “Torpedo” bat’s barrel rests in a non-traditional location, closer to the hitter’s hands, with a skinnier top at the end," MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan wrote. "The innovation is attributed to Aaron Leanhardt, a former Yankees analyst who was hired as the Marlins’ field coordinator this past winter."
Elly De La Cruz saw the buzz and decided to try one of the bats out in batting practice on Monday.
"I tried it today and I felt comfortable with it," De La Cruz told Jim Day postgame. "It felt really good."
De La Cruz had a career night with the bat, hitting two home runs and going 4-5 with seven RBIs. He was a triple away from the cycle.
Despite that, De La Cruz downplayed the bat.
"There is no difference," De La Cruz continued. "I tried it in practice and it just felt good...If you feel good using something, it's going to go good for you."
Reds manager Terry Francona downplayed the bat as well and praise the young superstar.
“I think it’s more the player than the bat," Francona said.
When De La Cruz was asked if he is going to use the bat again, all he could do was laugh.
