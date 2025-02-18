Don't Miss Out: Watch Cincinnati Reds on MLBTV 12 Times This Spring
After very few spring training games were televised last season, the Reds will be on MLBTV at least 12 times this spring, starting with their opener on Sunday, February 22.
With position battles and guys battling for rotation spots, this spring should be very entertaining to watch for Reds fans.
Who will win the third base job? Who will claim the final rotation spot? And who will lock down a bullpen role? With so many questions still unanswered, spring training games will go a long way in shaping the Reds' roster.
Check out the MLBTV schedule below:
