Don't Miss Out: Watch Cincinnati Reds on MLBTV 12 Times This Spring

Greg Kuffner

Sep 12, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley (27) slides safely in at home to score against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley (27) slides safely in at home to score against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
After very few spring training games were televised last season, the Reds will be on MLBTV at least 12 times this spring, starting with their opener on Sunday, February 22.

With position battles and guys battling for rotation spots, this spring should be very entertaining to watch for Reds fans.

Who will win the third base job? Who will claim the final rotation spot? And who will lock down a bullpen role? With so many questions still unanswered, spring training games will go a long way in shaping the Reds' roster.

Check out the MLBTV schedule below:

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Schedule