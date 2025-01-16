Reds to Face Dragons in Final Spring Training game at Day Air Ballpark
In conjunction with the 25th season of Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball in 2025, the Reds and their Minor League affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, will say thank you to Dragons fans when the Reds close out their spring training schedule with a game at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
The 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply will be played on Tuesday, March 25 at 6:10 pm as the Reds play their final 2025 spring contest against a team consisting of Reds minor league prospects.
The Reds will open their 2025 season two days later, on Thursday, March 27 against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 pm.
Dragons season ticket holders, suite lease holders, and sponsors will be contacted by the Dragons for first buying opportunities. Fans wanting ticket information for the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply may click here to be contacted once tickets become available for the general public.
“As the Dragons celebrate our 25th season in Dayton, we are thrilled to be able to say thank you to our fans by partnering with the Reds with this great event at Day Air Ballpark,” said Robert Murphy, Dragons President. “This game, presented by Winsupply, will be the first of many events as we celebrate our 25th season. Dragons baseball has become a great tradition since we played our first game in 2000, and many of our players have gone on to become key members of the Reds in Cincinnati.”
This game will mark the fourth visit by the Reds to Day Air Ballpark. The Reds first visited in 2007 when they battled the Marlins in a spring training game. They also visited for exhibition games in 2009 and 2017 when the Reds met teams of Minor League prospects. Many of the players who played on the “Reds Futures” teams in those two games eventually became key members of the Reds at the big league level.
