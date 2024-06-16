The Cincinnati Reds Lose Series Against Milwaukee Brewers, Fall 5-4
The Cincinnati Reds fell 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.
It was the Reds first series loss in five series and they fall to 34-37 on the season, while to Brewers improve to 42-29.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Elly De La Cruz Is Electric
Sometimes, De La Cruz can manufacture a run all by himself. In the third inning with two outs, De La Cruz walked and stole second base. Brewers' starting pitcher, Colin Rea, attempted to pick off De La Cruz on second base when the ball got away and into center field. De La Cruz took third base and just kept on running and scored on a close play at the plate to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.
Willy Adames Crushes The Reds
Coming into the game, Willy Adames had a .843 OPS against the Reds to go along with 13 home runs, his most against any team in Major League Baseball. In the bottom of the sixth inning with runners on first and second and no outs, Adames took the first pitch thrown by Lucas Sims deep over the center-field wall to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead.
Frankie Montas Bounce Back Start
Frankie Montas pitched better than his final line would show. Montas pitched five-plus innings, allowing four hits and three runs. He walked three and struck out five. Montas had only given up one run before he was pulled with no outs and runners on in the sixth, but both inherited runners scored on the Adames home run.
Decent Day For The Offense, But Not Quite Enough
The Reds had eight hits on the day and had 10 hard-hit balls. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when De La Cruz ripped a triple down the right field line and Jeimer Candelario hit a sacrifice fly. After De La Cruz manufactured a run on his own in the third. Spencer Steer hit his eighth home run of the season to give the Reds a 3-0 lead in the fourth. With the Reds down 5-3 in the eighth, De La Cruz hit a missile off the bat at 112.7 MPH that landed over the left-field fence. It was his 12th home run of the season. In the eighth with runners on the corners, Jonathan India hit a ball 109.2 off the bat but was caught in center field. It had an expected batting average of .950. The Reds had runners on first and second base with two outs in the ninth inning when Santiago Espinal hit a bloop single to center field, but Stuart Fairchild was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
News and Notes
- The Brewers played add-on in the eighth when Christian Yelich bunted for a hit, bringing in Brice Turang to make it a 5-3 game.
- Sims has inherited 16 runners this season, six of those have scored.
- De La Cruz stole his league-leading 36th base of the season.
- De La Cruz's home run was his 12th of the season, but only his third hitting right-handed.
- This was the Reds eighth straight series loss against the Brewers.
Up Next
The Cincinnati Reds will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates at 6:40 ET on Monday night.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast