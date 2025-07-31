Cincinnati Reds Activate Newest Addition to Roster, Send Down Rece Hinds
The Cincinnati Reds activated their new third baseman, Ke'Bryan Hayes, on Thursday and sent outfielder Rece Hinds to Triple-A Louisville.
Hayes is expected to be the everyday third baseman and Noelvi Marte is expected to play mostly third baseman.
He said goodbye to the Pirates in a social media post.
"Man, where do I begin," Hayes wrote. "I’d like to first start by saying thank you to the Pittsburgh Pirates for believing in me as a player by drafting and making my dream come true back in 2015. I’m also thankful for all the fans who have supported me through the ups and downs. I’m forever grateful for the relationships and memories that were created with all my teammates and staff throughout the years. I have learned a lot about myself on and off the field and will carry these experiences with me moving forward. While I am excited about the next chapter with the Cincinnati Reds, I wish the Pittsburgh Pirates nothing but the best and continued success in the future."
The 28-year-old is batting .236 with two home runs and has a .569 OPS. However, Hayes has been the best defensive third baseman in Major League Baseball.
You can see the Reds announcement below:
-----
